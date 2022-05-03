AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,400

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,000 ($37.48) to GBX 2,400 ($29.98) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AVEVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AVEVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,500 ($56.21) to GBX 3,625 ($45.28) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.98) to GBX 1,630 ($20.36) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,551.67.

AVEVA Group stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $55.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

