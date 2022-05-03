Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of AVGR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.64. 15,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,433. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avinger has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a market cap of $14.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26). Avinger had a negative net margin of 171.88% and a negative return on equity of 117.96%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avinger by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avinger by 797.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268,778 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avinger by 52,153.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 256,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Avinger by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161,207 shares during the last quarter.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

