AXS Investments LLC Acquires New Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,375 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlueLinx by 327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXC stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,811. The company has a market capitalization of $685.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.82. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $96.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $972.95 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BXC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

