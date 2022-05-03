AXS Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $3.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,333. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.00 and its 200 day moving average is $201.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.