AXS Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 4,983 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after buying an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,870,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,876,000 after acquiring an additional 810,559 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,902,000 after purchasing an additional 662,508 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,918,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.71. 25,725,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,397,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.51. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

