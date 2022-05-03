AXS Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 884 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 3.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,391. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 147.66%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.