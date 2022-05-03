AXS Investments LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $318.53. 2,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,594. The business’s 50-day moving average is $336.27. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $302.57 and a 52-week high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.