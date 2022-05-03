AXS Investments LLC Buys Shares of 178,996 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 178,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,094,342. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,669,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,073 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

