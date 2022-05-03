AXS Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,816 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.2% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,046,000 after purchasing an additional 168,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,779. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.08 and its 200-day moving average is $208.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.44.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

