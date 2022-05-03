AXS Investments LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 674.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,249 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,355,000 after buying an additional 140,056 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 130,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.90. The stock had a trading volume of 69,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,498. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

