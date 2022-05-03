AXS Investments LLC Invests $276,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,006,000 after purchasing an additional 321,202 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,485,000 after buying an additional 224,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after acquiring an additional 172,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,632,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $235.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,712. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.38. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

