AXS Investments LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,379 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,008,945,000 after buying an additional 3,223,718 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,038,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 354,835 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $773,747,000 after purchasing an additional 397,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,709,000 after buying an additional 8,496,718 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.18. 21,425,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,890,045. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

