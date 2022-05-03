AXS Investments LLC Makes New $955,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,772,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,604,000 after purchasing an additional 43,770 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 65,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 84,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 97,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.24. 503,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,320,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $48.87 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.