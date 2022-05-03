AXS Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,113 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.15.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,050,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $56.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

