AXS Investments LLC Purchases 4,690 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 287.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

Danaher stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.04. 53,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $238.32 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.