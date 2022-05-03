AXS Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 26,226 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,000. 3M accounts for about 1.1% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 60.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.78. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

