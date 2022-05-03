AXS Investments LLC Takes $2.61 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,002.10. 4,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,797. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,093.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,198.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.37 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $858.99 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,670.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

