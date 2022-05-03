AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,963,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 900,290 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,404,000 after buying an additional 1,084,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,393,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CoreCivic by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 20,865 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CoreCivic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 491,567 shares during the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CXW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.99. 11,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,308. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.83.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

