Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azenta Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The company provides reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions. Azenta Inc., formerly known as Brooks Automation Inc., is based in CHELMSFORD, Mass. “

Get Azenta alerts:

AZTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AZTA traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.16. 420,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.65. Azenta has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.87.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Azenta (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azenta (AZTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.