Azuki Hits Market Capitalization of $316,852.22 (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Azuki has a market cap of $316,852.22 and $83.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Azuki has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.00219111 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00039167 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.82 or 0.00432793 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,119.47 or 1.90535901 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

