Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Short Interest Down 22.5% in April

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,800 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 781,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 397,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Babylon in the 4th quarter worth about $2,614,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new stake in Babylon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,315,000.

Shares of BBLN traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. 1,706,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,627. Babylon has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

BBLN has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babylon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babylon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.07.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

