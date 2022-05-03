Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,323 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Pentair worth $21,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 486,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,541,000 after buying an additional 13,853 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 551,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 988,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,157,000 after purchasing an additional 93,479 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.88.

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.17. 10,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,704. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.60. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

