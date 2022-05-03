Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,177 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Watsco worth $24,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Watsco by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 119,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,541,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.29.

Watsco stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.25. 1,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.50 and a 52-week high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

