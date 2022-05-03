Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 29,199 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,199 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $104,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,371,560. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.17 and a 200-day moving average of $366.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $309.64 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

