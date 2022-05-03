Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 59,683 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,683 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $25,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.41. The stock had a trading volume of 134,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,303. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.21. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $118.25 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

