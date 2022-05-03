Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,376 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $72,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,418. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $182.92 and a 52-week high of $314.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $273.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.32% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.