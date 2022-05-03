Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,934 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Tyson Foods worth $23,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE TSN traded down $4.20 on Tuesday, reaching $88.70. The company had a trading volume of 32,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day moving average is $88.42.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.