Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $98,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded down $7.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $359.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $395.84 and a 200 day moving average of $426.91. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.27 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

