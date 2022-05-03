Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 12,683 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $28,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $153.48. The company had a trading volume of 33,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,313. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.92 and its 200 day moving average is $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

