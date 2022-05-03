Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 189,988 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $31,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 355,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.44. 184,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,669,408. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.32. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.