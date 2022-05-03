Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,356 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of VeriSign worth $114,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 152.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $641,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,756,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $132,861.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,362 shares of company stock worth $4,541,841 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of VRSN traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.02. 12,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,453. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.23. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.15 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

