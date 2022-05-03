Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.35. The company had a trading volume of 132,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,303,343. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.83. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.