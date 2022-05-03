Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $21.38 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $21,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.02. 47,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,484,756. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.43.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

In other Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

