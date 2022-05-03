Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $87.77 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,321 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $87,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 36.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.88.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,086. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.98. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $138.40 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

