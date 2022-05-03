Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $90.41 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,119 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $90,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $223,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $341,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Accenture by 39.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 176,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,625,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 48.5% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,964,641. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.67. 15,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.47. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $276.88 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

