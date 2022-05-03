Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $65,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 8.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $7.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,794. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.37 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $423.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGN. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.91.

Align Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.