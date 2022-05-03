Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $26,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,586,000 after buying an additional 47,333 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 41,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,936,000 after purchasing an additional 54,862 shares during the period.

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $91.24. 1,052,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day moving average of $94.61. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

