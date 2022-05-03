Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 129,885 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 129,885 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of CDW worth $80,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $879,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,798 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $658,857,000 after acquiring an additional 94,080 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,187,000 after acquiring an additional 134,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,921,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,675,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.80. 4,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,151. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $159.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.09 and a 200-day moving average of $185.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

