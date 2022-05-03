Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,841 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $26,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 19.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 10.2% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 555,708 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.09. The company had a trading volume of 58,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,145,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.74.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

