Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of MSCI worth $83,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in MSCI by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.50.

MSCI stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $425.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,226. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.13. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.92 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

