Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Short Interest Update

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the third quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 56.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,802. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.49). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $547.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Bally’s’s revenue was up 363.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bally’s will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

