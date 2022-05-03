Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Short Interest Up 33.6% in April

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the March 31st total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NPEZF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 141,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,615. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. Bam Bam Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.
About Bam Bam Resources (Get Rating)
