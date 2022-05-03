Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Short Interest Up 33.6% in April

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the March 31st total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPEZF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 141,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,615. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. Bam Bam Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Get Bam Bam Resources alerts:

About Bam Bam Resources (Get Rating)

Bam Bam Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Majuba Hill project situated in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as KOPR Point Ventures Inc and changed its name to Bam Bam Resources Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bam Bam Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bam Bam Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.