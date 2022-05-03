Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 17.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 53.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTB. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

