Barclays Increases Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target to GBX 9,300

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 9,100 ($113.68) to GBX 9,300 ($116.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RBGLY. UBS Group raised their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($96.19) to GBX 8,000 ($99.94) in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6,364.00.

RBGLY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,870. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

