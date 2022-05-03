Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 230 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 230 ($2.87) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 170 ($2.12) price objective on Barclays in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.25) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 240 ($3.00) target price on Barclays in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.37) price target on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 242.33 ($3.03).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 148.20 ($1.85) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 157.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 182.28. The company has a market cap of £24.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.74).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

