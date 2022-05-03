Barclays Trims Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY) Target Price to SEK 160

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from SEK 170 to SEK 160 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Shares of OTC HMNTY opened at $11.90 on Friday. Hemnet Group AB has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $16.82.
Hemnet Group AB (publ) Company Profile
