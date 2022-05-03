Barings LLC Has $373,000 Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Barings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Anthem by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 209,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,134,000 after buying an additional 48,116 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 625,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANTM stock opened at $497.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.64.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 price objective on Anthem and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.64.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

