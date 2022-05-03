Barings LLC Has $400,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Barings LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $917,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after buying an additional 322,892 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $488,785,000 after buying an additional 75,416 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $434,292,000 after buying an additional 26,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,417,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $339,254,000 after buying an additional 235,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.44.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $256.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.50 and its 200-day moving average is $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

