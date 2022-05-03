Barings LLC Has $520,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Barings LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT opened at $212.07 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.08 and its 200-day moving average is $208.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.44.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

