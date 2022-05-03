Barings LLC Has $589,000 Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Barings LLC lessened its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 203,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,714,000 after buying an additional 44,247 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 34,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,914,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,965,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.00.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $279.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.52. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

